Grant Davey Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) Stock

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$351,000.00 ($237,162.16).
Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Grant Davey purchased 1,235,919 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$158,197.63 ($106,890.29).
Frontier Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Frontier Energy Company Profile
Frontier Energy Limited, a renewable energy company, engages in the development of a large scale integrated renewable energy facility in Australia. It develops the Bristol Springs solar project located in the southeast of Perth, Western Australia; and the Waroona Solar project that comprises 868 hectares located near the town of Waroona in the South West of Western Australia.
