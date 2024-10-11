Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

TSE GTE opened at C$8.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.40. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.36 and a 52 week high of C$14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.61. The company has a market cap of C$275.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$121.04 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 12.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.4169525 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

