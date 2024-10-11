Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Major Shareholder Chun R. Ding Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chun R. Ding acquired 35,000 shares of Grail stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $444,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,558,655 shares in the company, valued at $45,230,505.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grail Stock Performance

Grail stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Grail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter.

Grail Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

