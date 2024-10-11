Gordon Joseph Neilly Purchases 55 Shares of Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Stock

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.43) per share, with a total value of £270.05 ($353.42).

Gordon Joseph Neilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 141 shares of Personal Assets stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £685.26 ($896.82).

Personal Assets Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4,091.67 and a beta of 0.19. Personal Assets has a 52 week low of GBX 461 ($6.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 495.50 ($6.48). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 488.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 486.52.

Personal Assets Cuts Dividend

Personal Assets Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Personal Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

