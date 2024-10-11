Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.25

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

GDL stock opened at C$13.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.44. Goodfellow has a 1-year low of C$13.38 and a 1-year high of C$16.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.22. The firm has a market cap of C$116.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Goodfellow had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of C$139.67 million during the quarter.

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

