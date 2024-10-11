Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.4 %

GSBD stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.07 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 211.76%.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

