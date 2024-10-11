Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI) and Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Critical Contrast

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) and Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Globalink Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Kayne Anderson BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Globalink Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and Globalink Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kayne Anderson BDC 52.29% 11.79% 6.08% Globalink Investment N/A -1.76% 0.38%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kayne Anderson BDC 0 2 2 1 2.80 Globalink Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kayne Anderson BDC and Globalink Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kayne Anderson BDC presently has a consensus target price of $17.10, suggesting a potential upside of 6.81%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kayne Anderson BDC is more favorable than Globalink Investment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and Globalink Investment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kayne Anderson BDC $161.00 million 7.07 $77.07 million N/A N/A Globalink Investment N/A N/A $1.32 million ($0.21) -54.05

Kayne Anderson BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Globalink Investment.

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC beats Globalink Investment on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Globalink Investment

(Get Free Report)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Globalink Investment Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

