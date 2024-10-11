GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.40 ($2.79) and traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.59). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.59), with a volume of 377,701 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.86) price target on the stock.

GlobalData Price Performance

GlobalData Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,962.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 213.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GlobalData

In other GlobalData news, insider Graham Lilley sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94), for a total value of £562,500 ($736,160.19). Company insiders own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

GlobalData Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

Featured Stories

