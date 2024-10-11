Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRET. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,222. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

