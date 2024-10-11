Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.91, but opened at $45.37. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF shares last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 70,613 shares traded.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

