Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Global Atomic from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Atomic
Global Atomic Price Performance
Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Global Atomic had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 182.98%. The business had revenue of C$0.31 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Global Atomic news, Senior Officer Rein Arnold Lehari sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$60,828.00. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.
Global Atomic Company Profile
Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Atomic
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
- What are earnings reports?
- 2 Top Stocks Seeing Major Institutional Buying Right Now
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- S&P 500 Hits Record Highs: 3 Stocks With Huge Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Global Atomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Atomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.