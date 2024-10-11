Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Global Atomic from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Global Atomic stock opened at C$1.15 on Thursday. Global Atomic has a 52 week low of C$1.06 and a 52 week high of C$3.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$260.91 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.31.

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Global Atomic had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 182.98%. The business had revenue of C$0.31 million during the quarter.

In other Global Atomic news, Senior Officer Rein Arnold Lehari sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$60,828.00. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.

