Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOODO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

