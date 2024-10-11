Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,167 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 751.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 112,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $84.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

