GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 1,034.8% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIGM

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $15.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.37.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 121.14%.

GigaMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.