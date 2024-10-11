GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 1,034.8% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 121.14%.
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
