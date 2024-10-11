GICTrade Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,251.18 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001502 BTC on major exchanges. GICTrade has a market cap of $90.12 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.90519386 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

