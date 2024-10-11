Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.110-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-4.25 EPS.
Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ ROCK opened at $70.16 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.14.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on ROCK
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gibraltar Industries
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 2 Top Stocks Seeing Major Institutional Buying Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.