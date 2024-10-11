Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.110-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-4.25 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $70.16 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

