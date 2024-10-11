GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Set at C$70.00 by Eight Capital

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) received a C$70.00 price target from Eight Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.36.

About GFL ENVIRON-TS

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

