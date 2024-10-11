Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and traded as low as $20.56. Getinge AB (publ) shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 13,292 shares traded.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $776.85 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.76%.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

