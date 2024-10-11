George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 474,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,806.0 days.

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of WNGRF opened at $161.88 on Friday. George Weston has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $167.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.94 and its 200-day moving average is $147.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

