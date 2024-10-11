Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the September 15th total of 938,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days.
Gentera Price Performance
Shares of CMPRF remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Friday. Gentera has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.
About Gentera
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gentera
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.