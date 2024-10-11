Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 82.5% in September

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the September 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.

Genfit Stock Performance

GNFTF remained flat at $5.55 on Thursday. Genfit has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

Genfit Company Profile

Further Reading

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

