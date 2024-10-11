Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 82.5% in September

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the September 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.
Genfit Stock Performance
GNFTF remained flat at $5.55 on Thursday. Genfit has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.
Genfit Company Profile
