General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s previous close.

GM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

