General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 682.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in General Mills by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 50,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

