General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in General Mills were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after buying an additional 8,444,312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in General Mills by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after buying an additional 2,488,341 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,138,000 after buying an additional 2,368,563 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in General Mills by 6,140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 945,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after buying an additional 930,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $36,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,314.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

