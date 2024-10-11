General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $188.73 and last traded at $188.30. 440,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,444,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.99 and a 200 day moving average of $166.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in General Electric by 2,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,336,257,000 after purchasing an additional 459,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

