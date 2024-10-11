General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

GD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Dynamics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $319.06.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $296.09 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $232.29 and a 52 week high of $309.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.36.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $3,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

