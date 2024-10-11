General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 25,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 27,009 shares.The stock last traded at $53.29 and had previously closed at $53.15.

General American Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in General American Investors by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 64,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 441,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after buying an additional 87,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

