genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) traded down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.61 ($0.03). 15,976,029 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 14,309,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.83 ($0.04).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.00 million, a PE ratio of -71.08 and a beta of -0.04.

In related news, insider Ian David Gilham purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,261.88). 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

