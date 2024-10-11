Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II Sells 19,642 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 19,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $373,787.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,719,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,726,633.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $381,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $384,800.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $396,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $397,800.00.

NASDAQ:IBEX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.20. 82,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,216. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. IBEX Limited has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.74.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.53 million during the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 4.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after buying an additional 55,216 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IBEX by 341.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 282,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 218,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in IBEX by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

