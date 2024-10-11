GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Purchased by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GE Vernova makes up approximately 1.1% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova stock opened at $264.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.76. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $269.30.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEV. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.63.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

