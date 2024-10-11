GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $953,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,182,000 after buying an additional 24,723 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after buying an additional 264,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 127.4% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $153.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average of $151.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software
In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
