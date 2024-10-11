GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,360 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $4,589,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in HSBC by 884.1% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 125,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 113,170 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its position in HSBC by 285.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 83,403 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth $2,590,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HSBC opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $46.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

