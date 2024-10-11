GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 112,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

