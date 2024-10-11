GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 202 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $200.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

