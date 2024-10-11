FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Altice USA, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Altice USA in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.97.

Shares of ATUS opened at $2.51 on Friday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

