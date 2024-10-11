FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Scholar Rock Holding Co. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Scholar Rock in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.43) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.15). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

SRRK has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,681.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,681.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,177,208. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,415,340 shares of company stock valued at $40,666,088. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.