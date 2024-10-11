FY2024 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Increased by Analyst

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Minto Apartment in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$38.89 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

