FY2024 EPS Estimates for Maple Leaf Foods Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Maple Leaf Foods in a report released on Monday, October 7th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Maple Leaf Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maple Leaf Foods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MFI. National Bankshares cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.36.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$22.36 on Wednesday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$21.15 and a 12 month high of C$28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.44, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.21.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Maple Leaf Foods had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.23, for a total transaction of C$55,198.00. In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.23, for a total value of C$55,198.00. Also, Senior Officer Iain William Stewart sold 5,000 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total value of C$114,500.00. Corporate insiders own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently 977.78%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Featured Articles

