FY2024 EPS Estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lifted by Analyst

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLPI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,298.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,298.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,957.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after buying an additional 3,684,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,910,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,074,000 after acquiring an additional 781,906 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,936,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,104,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,564,000 after purchasing an additional 350,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

