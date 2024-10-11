Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases New Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Okta by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Okta by 4.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Okta by 11.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 71.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 5.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.43.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $15,080,507.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,908.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $277,524.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 200,512 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $15,080,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,908.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,439 shares of company stock valued at $46,557,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.46. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

