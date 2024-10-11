Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $29,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 137,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In related news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman bought 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,207.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at $239,310.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,207.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,335 shares of company stock valued at $318,825. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

