Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Shares of 2,165 FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIPI. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,254,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF in the second quarter worth $695,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF in the second quarter worth $304,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $129,000.

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22. FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

