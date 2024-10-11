Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 1,650 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 80.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.75 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

