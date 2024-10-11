FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 165.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.6 %

FTAI opened at $144.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average is $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.84 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $147.77.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -226.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.73.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

