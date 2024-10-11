Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $22.76.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 325,439 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

