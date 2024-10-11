Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 2,187 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 319,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,684,498. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $159.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

