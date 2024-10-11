Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.57. 36,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,590. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.