Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $22.94 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,515 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.29. The stock had a trading volume of 546,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,175,078. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a market cap of $298.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,096 shares of company stock valued at $25,982,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

