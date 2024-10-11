Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 2,079 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 2.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $35,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $112.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.92 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

