Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Short Interest Update

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FBIOP traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.14. 13,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,023. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

